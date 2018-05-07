Road signs go up for US Embassy in Jerusalem

Road signs directing drivers to the imminent US Embassy in Jerusalem were installed on Monday, one week before the embassy's opening which will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding.

President Donald Trump promised last December to relocate the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reversing seven decades of US policy. The embassy is expected to be at the existing US consulate in Jerusalem's Arona neighbourhood.

Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat tweeted on Monday that he helped install signs — which are written in English, Hebrew and Arabic — for the new embassy, adding: "This is not a dream — it's reality!"

"Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people — and the world is beginning to recognize this fact!" said Barkat, before thanking Trump for the move.

The decision last December to move the US Embassy was blasted by numerous world leaders, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, UK, which say the decision undermines peace efforts between Israel and Palestine.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Trump's decision to relocate the embassy was condemned largely by the international community. But not all countries disagreed. Guatemala said it would relocate its embassy to Jersualem on May 16, two days after the US' unveiling.

The Czech Republic and Romania also broke European Union ranks, signalling they intended to move their embassies as well.