Klimt paintings go digital in new Paris expo

A hundred years after his death, the work of art nouveau painter Gustav Klimt is being brought to life by digital technology.

A new exhibition at the Atelier des Lumieres or Studio of Lights in Paris allows people to be immersed in the Austrian artist's world.

Visitors can walk into and over paintings projected around a warehouse in a 35 minute moving sequence.

Organizers say the gallery is the biggest of its kind in the world.

It has 140 fixed video projectors and 50 speakers installed across the 3,300-square-meter (35,521-square-foot) former foundry, built in 1835.

For gallery director Michael Couzigou the show tells the progress of Klimt.

"We see his beginnings in Vienna, where he is a young Art-deco painter, then slowly we arrive to the (Vienna's modernist) Secession movement, when Klimt wants to emancipate himself from the artistic academism," Couzigou said. "Then, he wants to create his own movement and there we go further towards Symbolism, towards Art Nouveau and that is how we follow the progress of the work of Gustav Klimt."

Set to classical music, the show attracted 60,000 visitors in its first 10 days.

Some critics have described the experience as visually vertiginious and captivating but also lamented the lack of audio explanations.

You can decide for yourself with the show running until November 11th.