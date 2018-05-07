Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has called on the country's political parties to rally behind a short-lived "neutral government" to work on the budget and prepare for early elections in 2019.
Italian president calls for formation of 'neutral government'
Looking to end two months of deadlock after an inconclusive election in March, Mattarella said a new vote would have to be held in July or the autumn if such an administration failed to find the necessary backing in parliament.
The country's two largest parties urged a new vote on July 8.