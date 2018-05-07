The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, has reason to celebrate after the party won just over half of all the parliamentary seats in the country’s election.
Hezbollah makes gains in Lebanese election
Hezbollah makes gains in Lebanese election
The unofficial results show a major boost to the Iranian-backed movement.
Supporters of the main political parties took to the streets on Sunday night waving Hezbollah and Amal flags as early results suggested that the Shia party was doing well almost everywhere it stood.
It does not give Hezbollah overall power though. Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri is likely to keep his job and form a new coalition. But he acknowledged that his “Future Movement”, Hezbollah's main rival, was losing a third of its seats.
The election is being seen as vital to Lebanon's economic stability however there will be some concern about the success of the Tehran-influenced Hezbollah group which is fiercely opposed to Israel.