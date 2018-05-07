Boris Johnson to voice European concerns over Trump and Iran nuclear deal

The fate of the Iran nuclear deal remains in the balance despite efforts by the leaders of France and Germany and now Britain's Foreign Secretary, to persuade the US not to pull out at the end of the week.

Boris Johnson is the latest representative of the so-called “EU three” who helped negotiate the agreement in 2015 – to meet with the US administration.

On Sunday (May 6 )French President Emmanuel Macron told German online SPIEGEL, if Trump were to simply withdraw from the deal. "That would mean opening Pandora's box, it could mean war." But, he added "I don't believe that Donald Trump wants war."

Meanwhile Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that it has plans to respond to any move by the US on the agreement.

"If (America) leaves the nuclear accord, it will soon see that this will entail historic remorse for it."

Tehran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and says it considers the deal non-renegotiable.

It signed it back in 2015 agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of crippling sanctions.

Trump has strongly criticised the agreement, calling it "insane".

He is unhappy that it only limits Iran's nuclear activities for a fixed period and doesn't stop the development of ballistic missiles.

Trump has vowed to pull out on May 12 unless the so-called flaws of the deal are fixed.