Russia’s Vladimir Putin is due to be inaugurated on Monday for a fourth term after easily winning re-election in March, extending his power for another six years.
Putin prepares for fourth term in office
He is already Moscow’s longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin.
The election of Putin as president comes as relations with the west are increasingly strained and the country has seen a crackdown on opposition groups.
Putin has been in power for 18 years during which time he has annexed Crimea from Ukraine and backed Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
The inauguration event is expected to be more low key than in 2012 when he had a black cortege race though Moscow.
On Saturday, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was barred from challenging Putin in the election, called on Russians to stage a day of rallies across the country.
Navalny was arrested along with more than 1,600 protesters.