At least 14 people have been killed in an explosion at a mosque in the easterN Afghan province of Khost.
Many killed in Afghan blast
Many killed in Afghan blast
More than 30 people were injured in the blast which happened as people gathered after afternoon prayers.
The mosque was also being used as a voter registration centre for parliamentary elections, due to take place in October.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion but so-called Islamic State has carried out similar attacks in the past.
Fighting has continued to spread across Afghanistan and officials say a district in Badakhshan, previously seized by Taliban forces, has been retaken by the government.