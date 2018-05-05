Italy’s Elia Viviani has won the second stage of the Giro D’Italia in Tel Aviv, coming from behind to reach the front with 100 metres to go.
Viviani wins second leg of Giro D'Italia in Israel
He crossed the line ahead of fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko after the 167km stretch from Haifa in the first Grand Tour to be held outside Europe.
But Australian Rohan Dennis has taken overall lead in the race; taking the pink jersey from defending champion Tom Dumoulin in the leg’s second intermediate sprint.
With Dennis in the lead and Dumoulin second, Victor Campenaerts of Belgium stays in third place.
José Gonçalves of Portugal is in fourth. Britain’s Alex Dowsett is in fifth and Pello Bilbao is currently in sixth with Chris Froome now in 20th place, 38 seconds behind the leader.
The third stage is the grueling 229km stretch from Be’er Sheva in the north to Eilat near the Red Sea.