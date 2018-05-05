Putin critic Navalny detained ahead of inauguration

Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic has been detained in Moscow ahead of his inauguration next week.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was galvanising a protest against the Russian president, whose second term will formally begin on Monday, when he was seized by police on Saturday.

Footage of the incident shows officers grabbing the 41-year-old’s arms and legs before carrying him to a waiting van. Hundreds of other anti-Kremlin protesters were also detained during the march, according to human rights organisation OVD Info.

Navalny poses for pictures with supporters during the anti-Putin demonstration in Moscow

Navalny rallied support for street protests on social media, calling for activists to attend and denounce Putin’s "Tsar"-like autocratic rule.

The 65-year-old has governed Russia for 18 years, serving six years as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012 and the rest as President. His second consecutive presidential term — and fourth overall — was secured following a landslide election win in March.

Critics attributed his success to his stranglehold on the media and to election fraud, saying observers had witnessed people being bussed to polling stations by their own employers. While Navalny’s attempt to interrupt Putin’s reign and enter the presidential race was also blocked by the election commission citing his criminal record. The lawyer received a five-year suspended prison sentence for embezzlement and fraud in 2013, a conviction which he claims was based on fabrications made to hinder his political activities.