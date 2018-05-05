Geneva: the summer 2018 mini guide

On 9th June, Genève will host the first edition of artgenève/sculptures, a public display of contemporary art work during 3 months. This outdoor exhibition is taking place along the lakeside and in the Park des Eaux Vives, two of the greatest locations for a morning run or walk in the Swiss capital. The sculptures will be either in dialogue with the landscape or in contrast with it. Expect to see (and Instagram) a giant mushroom, a thunderbolt tree in bronze, a new kind of telephone booths, a subway entrance and a flying saucer… Additionally, art performances will be held during the exhibition period making this summer a great moment to visit Geneva. Find below 10 Living it-approved spots to tour the exhibition and city, in style.

Stay at Metropole Hotel (and sip a cocktail on its rooftop bar)

Founded in 1854 and property of the city of Geneva since 1942, this historic 5-stars hotel is the only Palace set on the left bank. Located at the foot of the old town, facing the Lake, the view from the hotel is simply stunning. The interior is definitely modern, the rooms being decorated in a pure Transalpine style with natural wood flooring and psychedelic wallpaper imagined by Swiss textile manufacturer Jakob Schlaepfer whom supplies luxury houses such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood. Bathrooms are elegant and some of them include steam showers for a tailored spa experience. A must-try. Metropole Hotel : 34 Quai General Guisan, 1204 Geneva.

Learn at Maison des Arts du Grütli

Property of the City of Geneva, the building is an old school turned into a multidisciplinary Art House. Inaugurated in 1988, it aims to reinforce the cultural identity of the district of Place Neuve where it stands next to prestigious institutions, such as the Rath Museum, the Conservatory of Music, the University and the Library of Geneva, the Grand Theater and Victoria Hall. Projections, plays, festivals, dance classes, workshops and more take place over the floors of the building. Check the programme before visiting. Maison des Arts du Grütli: Street Général-Dufour, 16, 1204 Geneva

Shop at Correspondances

This retail space offers a bold independent approach to lifestyle and boast a great selection of books, clothing, records, sneakers and toys. The provenance of each product is carefully investigated and the shop is proud to carry both international brands like Engineered Garments and Gitman (produced in the USA), SNS Herning and Mismo (produced in Denmark), Wings & Horns and Reigning Champ (produced in Canada), Common Projects, OAMC and Stone Island (produced in Italy), and brands that are exclusive to the Geneva region or Switzerland. Correspondances: Grand-Rue, 5, 1204 Geneva.

Lunch at La Cantina del Gusto

Grab a plate and go crazy for this all-you-can-eat Italian vegetarian and vegan friendly gastro-buffet. It’s both delicious - loads of veggies, colourful salads and dips, gluten-free options, fresh juices, small bites and mini-desserts - and a bargain (€28 per person, drinks included!). A great option for a quick lunch in a relaxed atmosphere. Every day from noon to 2pm. Closed in July and August. La Cantina del Gusto : Quai du Général-Guisan 34, Geneva

Chill at Les Bains des Pâquis

Scattered over 6500 square meters, these public baths, spa and man-made beach are integrated inside the harbor of Geneva’s right bank. Since their construction in 1890 followed by their renovation in 1930’s, Les Bains des Pâquis have always been the place to be for mingling and chilling in the city. The pool and beaches leans against the jetty offering a magnificent view of Geneva, the lake and its famous Jet d’Eau (Water Jet fountain). Its bar gets particularly popular at sunset so come early or be prepared to queue for drinks. Les Bains des Pâquis: Quai du Mont-Blanc 30, 1201 Geneva

Grab a healthy bite at Street Gourmet

This cosy snack restaurant is a healthy food heaven. All the products served here are fresh, natural and ethical, free from industrial additives, conservatives and artificial enhancers. Working with local producers, Street Gourmet shapes its menu according to seasonal rhythm. The place is famous for its pulled pork burger cooked at low temperature and marinated 24 hours, and its range of multicolored hummus (artichokes, beets, chickpeas, edamame, cashew, tarragon / zucchini), which is the foundation of all the dishes including cold and hot hearty bowls. Street Gourmet, Prince Street, 10, 1204 Geneva

Pamper at Theodora

Entering Theodora is a journey for the senses. This Haute-Parfumerie boudoir boutique possesses one of the most precious selection of scents in Europe. The shop sells confidential brands in exclusivity such as Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, the Santa Maria Novella pharmacy from Florence, the Florentine master perfumer Lorenzo Villoresi... The attractive decor is in itself a reason to visit: picture a multitude of pretty bottles laid harmoniously along shelves, a swarm of butterflies under a glass jar, and vintage-looking furniture. Theodora: Grand-Rue, 38, 1204 Geneva

Dine at La Potinière

You can’t miss La Potinière. This restaurant and bar is located inside the Jardin Anglais behind L’Horloge Fleurie (a large clock made of flowers) particularly popular with tourists. The open-air terrace is large enough to find a seat during the most crowded evenings. Savour its delicious tapas plate to share including tasty tiny hamburgers with the local beer, La Nébuleuse. Or, for a fancier option, book a table inside to dine on Angus beef or Fera fish from the lake under the glass canopy. La Potinière: Promenade du lac, 2, 1204 Geneva

Immerse at Café Papon

Café Papon is a Geneva’s institution established in 1808, strategically located along La Treille, the oldest promenade of the city (1767) overlooking the Bastions Park and Place Neuve, the historical heart of the city, where you’ll also find... the longest bench in the world (120 metres)! It’s a great spot to meet locals whilst sampling wine from the Satigny region, the largest wine-growing estate of Switzerland, on the outside terrace shaded by chestnut trees. The menu changes every 2 to 3 weeks and is composed of 15 dishes you can savor sat under the arches of an indoor stone cave. Café Papon: Street Henri-Fazy, 1, 1204 Geneva

Wonder at ArtGenève/sculpture

ArtGenève/sculpture: 9 June to 16 September 2018, Parc des Eaux Vives, www.artgeneve.ch