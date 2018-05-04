Why losing weight is harder for older women (even Charlize Theron)

The movie "Tully" aims to be an honest depiction of life balancing the demands of a newborn with two other children, in all of its spit-up filled, sleep deprived, utterly exhausted glory. It's about a mom called Marlo (played by Charlize Theron) who just had her third child and is on the precipice of postpartum depression, until her brother sends a night nanny (Tully) to her rescue.

To play the role, the ever-gorgeous and fit Charlize Theron (who in real life, is a busy mom of two children via adoption) had to gain 50 pounds of excess weight in order to accurately depict what a real postnatal body looks like. Though Theron is no stranger to self-transformation — as her Oscar-winning turn in "Monster" does attest — she says losing the weightshe gained for the part took a lot longer at 42 than it did in her 20s.

"It took me a year and a half to lose that weight. It was one of the hardest things that my body went through — and women do this every day," she told NPR. "When I do it, people are like 'so brave' — and I'm like: No. Women do this all the time and we don't acknowledge it enough."

Be it baby weight you're still carrying around or those 10 pounds that creep on when your metabolism slows down, losing weight in your 40s and beyond is hard. What's more, it can be extra maddening when a woman in this age group sets out to do it with a male buddy.

Why does it take longer for women to lose weight, especially after 40?