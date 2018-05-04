Watch: Clarinet concert closes Malta International Music Festival

Virtuoso Austrian clarinettist, Andreas Ottensamer will perform in a clarinet bonanza, "The enchantment of the crystal sound", at the Malta International Music Festival, broadcast live on this page on May 1 at 20:00 CET.

Making his Maltese debut at the Mediterranean Conference Center, he will play the demanding Verdiana variations on famous melodies from Verdi’s operas written by local composer, Alexey Shor. He will be accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Sergey Smbatyan. The orchestra will also play Charles Camilleri’s Malta Suite and excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet suites.