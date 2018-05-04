BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Malta

Watch: Clarinet concert closes Malta International Music Festival

Now Reading:

Watch: Clarinet concert closes Malta International Music Festival

Text size Aa Aa

Virtuoso Austrian clarinettist, Andreas Ottensamer will perform in a clarinet bonanza, "The enchantment of the crystal sound", at the Malta International Music Festival, broadcast live on this page on May 1 at 20:00 CET.

Making his Maltese debut at the Mediterranean Conference Center, he will play the demanding Verdiana variations on famous melodies from Verdi’s operas written by local composer, Alexey Shor. He will be accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Sergey Smbatyan. The orchestra will also play Charles Camilleri’s Malta Suite and excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet suites.

Ottensamer holds the coveted post of solo clarinettist with the Berlin Philharmonic orchestra. He comes from a famous Austrian musical family: both his father and brother play clarinet for the Vienna Philharmonic and his mother, Cecilia, is a cellist.

Malta's capital, Valletta, has been named the European Culture Capital for 2018.

More from world news