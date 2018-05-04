BREAKING NEWS

Reigning Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin wins first stage of Giro D'Italia

Tom Dumoulin has won the opening time trial of the Giro for a second year running.

Starting off in Jerusalem was always going to be a controversial choice for the race this year and the route carefully avoided the occupied east of the city.

Riding for Sunweb the Dutchman got around the 9.7-kilometre course in just 12 minutes and two seconds.

Dumoulin will be happy that Frenchman Thibaut Pinot finished twenty seven seconds behind.

Australian Rohan Dennis came in second riding for BMC and Belgian Victor Campenaerts riding for Lotto-Soudal came in third.

Sky's Chris Froome came in a disappointing twenty first having crashed whilst reccying the course before the race.

And he's now thirty six seconds behind.

