An estimated 10,000 Palestinians have faced tear gas and live bullets during protests on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Many injured in Gaza protests
The latest crackdown, on the sixth day of demonstrations, follows the death of a Palestinian teenager after he was shot by an Israeli sniper on April 27.
He was the 49th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli fire since protests began in March.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 350 Palestinians were injured in Friday’s action; some by live fire.
Israel has been internationally criticised for using live fire during such protests but officials argue that they are protecting the border.
Israeli officials say they were responding to riots which broke out at several points along the border which threatened to set fire to Israeli territory.