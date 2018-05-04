Gerrard unveiled as new Rangers boss

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Scottish club Rangers after days of speculation.

The 37-year-old has signed a four-year contract in what will be his first managerial job and the stakes could not be higher as he will be under immediate pressure to close the gap with Glasgow rivals Celtic, managed by his former Anfield Brendan Rogers

Since ending his playing career in 2016 with the LA Galaxy, Gerrard has been a youth team coach at Liverpool, where he played 17 seasons.

In his first reaction to the appointment, Gerrard said it was an easy decision to take the role. The former England international also stated his eagerness to be back in senior-level football.

''Since I've stopped playing football I've missed that pressure, fighting for three points. I just want to win football matches, that's what I love doing, that's my buzz,'' he said.

Gerrard joins the club at a difficult time in the Glasgow rivalry, five days after Celtic beat Rangers 5-0 to win its seventh straight league title.

Rangers have won 54 Scottish league titles but none since 2011.

Gerrard never won a Premier League title with Liverpool, but he captained the team to win the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

He was also part of teams that won UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup titles.