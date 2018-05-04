BREAKING NEWS

France

Air France CEO resigns after employees reject pay deal

Air France
The chief executive of Air France-KLM, Jean-Marc Janaillac, has resigned after staff at the airline rejected the latest pay deal.

In a ballot of employees, 55 percent of the workers voted to turn down the deal on offer.

A series of strikes over the past few weeks has cost Air France-KLM millions of euros.

The Franco-Dutch company is one the biggest airlines in Europe but has now downgraded its profit and growth expectations for 2018 as a result of the industrial action.

Planned changes to French labour laws by President Emmanuel Macron have also prompted workers on the state-owned SNCF rail company to take strike action over a period of several weeks.

Air France and KLM merged 14 years ago and serve millions of passengers ever year.