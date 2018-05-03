Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May faces one of her biggest tests since last year's general election with millions of voters taking part in local council elections across England.
Theresa May faces key test
Theresa May faces key test
The vote is supposed to be about local issues, but the results will be watched closely as a measure of the national mood.
Thursday's vote will decide more than 4,400 seats, determining the make-up of 150 local councils responsible for day-to-day public services.
Unlike in the Brexit referendum, European citizens living in Britain can vote in these elections.
The first results are not expected until the early hours of Friday morning.