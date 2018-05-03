The Royal Wedding: everything you need to know

Where?

St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, then afterwards at St George's Hall, and on to a private ceremony hosted by the Prince of Wales.

Are you invited?

The couple have invited just 600 guests to the wedding ceremony. Invitations went out in March, so if you have not yet received yours, the chances are you won't be getting one.

No political leaders have been invited, but various celebrities, including the Spice Girls, have been.

However, 2,640 members of the public, selected by the offices of nine Lords Lieutenant across the realm, will be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple arrive, and to witness them leave by carriage.

If you still didn't make the cut, you will be able to watch the whole thing on TV, without even taking a day off work...

The best man

Prince Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, of course.

The dress

Don't ask. This is a very closely guarded secret, and bookmakers have odds on various designers. The consensus seems to be that it will be a British designer, but even that is not certain.

The flowers

Philippa Craddock has been designed to create the floral displays using seasonal plants and flowers, and locally-sourced foliage. They are expected to include beech, branch and hornbeam branches, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. It is not known whether Meghan Markle will carry any myrtle. The flower has been a traditional element of royal marriage bouquets since Queen Victoria.

The music

19-year-old Royal Academy of Music student, Sheku Kammeh-Mason, will perform at the wedding, as will musucians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia. There will also be Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, a gospel group. All will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music at St George's Chapel.

The photographer

Alexi Lubomirski, who took the official photographs of the couple's engagement at Frogmore House in Windsor, will be the official photographer for the wedding.

The car

This is the Royal Family! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave the wedding ceremony in an Ascot Landau carriage pulled by Windsor Grey horses. It has no roof, so the newlyweds will be able to greet the public. There will only be a single carriage at the wedding.

The cake

It is not the first wedding cake controversy, but probably the most public. The couple have settled upon a lemon elderflower cake decorated with buttercream icing and fresh flowers, made by Claire Ptak, the owner of organic Violet Cakes in London. No eight-tier fruitcake for this pair.

The invitations

The invitations were made by London-based printing company Barnard Westwood, and were printed with American black and gold ink on English card stock. In keeping with her divorced status, Meghan Markle was referred to as "Ms".

The dress code

Morning suit or lounge suit for men, and day dress (knee-length, covering the shoulders) with hat for women.