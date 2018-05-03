More than just a budget: Europe's financial future

It is the European Union's first budget for the 27, rather than the 28, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wasted no time in setting out his new, more streamlined, stall. So, what is it all about?

1. Achieving more with less

No surprises here. Like everyone else the EU wants to achieve more with less money. However, even though the Commission wants to make resources go further, it is nonetheless asking for increased funding contributions to meet increasing commitments.