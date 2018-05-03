Man told to pay child support to ex-wife despite IVF dupe

A man in Germany has been told to pay financial support for a child he didn’t agree to have, it has emerged.

Five years ago, Karl, 37, and his then wife, Inge, had her eggs frozen so they could have children later in life, according to Deutsche Welle. They had been fertilised with his sperm.

But, after the pair divorced, Inge twice forged his signature so she could undergo IVF treatment and use the egg. She gave birth to a baby boy and Karl, as the father, became obliged to pay child support to his 42-year-old ex-wife.

He launched a lawsuit but a regional court in Munich ruled he must pay up even though the child had been conceived without his consent.

The decision, made by the court's medical malpractice section, is not legally binding, according to the German publisher.

