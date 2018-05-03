EU chief urges Belgian nationality for British workers in Brussels

Belgium's prime minister's set out his vision for Europe, calling for citizens to be at the heart of discussions.

For European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, also at the debate in Brussels, the plight of Britons was a focus - appealing for Belgium to grant nationality to those who work at the EU's executive arm ahead of the big Brexit.

'I would like the Belgian authorities to show the same generosity when it comes to giving Belgian nationality to British civil servants (in Brussels)," said Juncker.

As Belgium's Charles Michel addressed MEPs, there wasn't much love in the room from British member Nigel Farage.

"Belgium is it is not a nation, and maybe that's why you are happy to sign up to a higher European level," he said.

"If Belgium wants it that's fine, but I can assure you and you can scream and shout all you like, just look at the election results. You're losing folks, you're losing."

Michel is the fifth EU leader to discuss the future of Europe with MEPs and Juncker as part of a series of special debates.