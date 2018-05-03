Nearly 100 people have been killed in severe dust storms in northern India.
Dust blots out the sun in northern India as severe electrical storm kills nearly 100
Dust blots out the sun in northern India as severe electrical storm kills nearly 100
The dust storms were accompanied by heavy rain and hail in places, causing house collapses, toppling trees and leaving more than 160 injured, officials said on Thursday.
New Dehli and the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were the worst affected. The situation was made worse by the fact that it was so unexpected, and caught people and rescue services by surprise, as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.
Apart from suffocating in the choking dust most of the deaths were caused by house collapses and lightning striking the ground. High winds brought down power lines and uprooted trees, and flash floods blocked roads.