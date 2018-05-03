At least 70 people have been killed and scores more were injured in a deadly dust storm in northern India.
Deadly dust storm kills dozens in India
Houses collapsed, electricity poles and trees were uprooted as the severe dust storms and thunder showers swept through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh regions on Wednesday night, reported the Press Trust of India.
Agra district was the worst hit, where some 36 people were killed.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the situation and said authorities in the affected districts have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims.
"The Govt stands firmly with its people in this time," she said on Twitter.
The state government has announced that families of the dead will receive about 400,000 Rupees, about €5,000, in compensation.
According to officials, most people were killed after their homes collapsed.
A detailed investigation into the disaster is expected.