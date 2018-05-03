Arachnophobes learn to love spiders

Fear of spiders is said to one of the most common phobias worldwide. And for the past 25 years, experts at London Zoo have been helping people with their Friendly Spider programme. Techniques including hypnotism are used to overcome what has sometimes been a decades-long fear of these eight legged creatures.

"Some of these people have lived with a phobia for over 30 years," explains John Clifford of the Centre for Clinical Hypnosis. "And it's a very serious thing. Sometimes people make a joke of it, but if someone crashed a car because of a spider being in there, then that makes it very serious and people can harm themselves and other people. So it's really debilitating to those that do genuinely suffer from arachnaphobia. It's really important that they get over it."