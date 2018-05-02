Thanks to pollution the Taj Mahal is turning a greeny brown.
Taj Mahal losing its lustre
Taj Mahal losing its lustre
The white marbled 17th century UNESCO World heritage site is said to be in need of a much needed clean up.
It's become such an issue that the Supreme Court has ordered the government to seek foreign help.
The problem is due to both sewage in the nearby Yamuna river which attracts millions of insets, together with pollutants in the air.
In the past, the government has closed down thousands of factories near the Taj Mahal, but activists say the marble is still losing its lustre.
Unfortunately, fighting pollution in the area has become an uphill battle.