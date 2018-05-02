BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan calls an end to protests

Now Reading:

Nikol Pashinyan calls an end to protests

Armenia street protests
Text size Aa Aa

The leader of the protest movement that has rocked Armenia has called a pause in the campaign of civil disobedience while he seeks assurances that the ruling party will back him to be the next prime minister.

After a day of protests that brought parts of the country to a standstill, a senior official with the ruling party hinted it might be willing to back Nikol Pashinyan.

The Opposition Leader told the crowd he needed to be certain it was not a trick.

And he told his supporters that if the talks did not go to plan, he would call them back out on to the streets.

The re-run of the vote is scheduled to take place on May 8.

Agencies • Reuters