The leader of the protest movement that has rocked Armenia has called a pause in the campaign of civil disobedience while he seeks assurances that the ruling party will back him to be the next prime minister.
Nikol Pashinyan calls an end to protests
After a day of protests that brought parts of the country to a standstill, a senior official with the ruling party hinted it might be willing to back Nikol Pashinyan.
The Opposition Leader told the crowd he needed to be certain it was not a trick.
And he told his supporters that if the talks did not go to plan, he would call them back out on to the streets.
The re-run of the vote is scheduled to take place on May 8.