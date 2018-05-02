'Green' concrete could be game-changer for construction industry

Scientists have been tinkering with concrete in an effort to improve upon the world's most widely used construction material — and they've notched some notable successes.

New forms of concrete can trap and store the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, break down pollutants from exhaust fumes, and help protect aging infrastructure by sealing cracks as they form. And now scientists in the U.K. have developed a "green" concrete that they say is more environmentally friendly than the ordinary stuff, as well as more durable and more than twice as strong.

"We were not expecting it to be that strong," said Prof. Monica Craciun, a professor of nanoengineering at the University of Exeter and a member of the research team responsible for the new material. She called the material an "absolute game-changer" in a written statement and said a university-affiliated startup to sell it could be launched by year-end — although other experts gave a more measured assessment of the material's immediate commercial potential.

The new form of concrete looks like ordinary concrete but gets its special properties from the addition of microscopic flakes of graphene, a form of carbon that is one of the world's strongest materials. Greater strength means less of the stuff would be needed to construct walls and other structures. That's significant since making cement — concrete's principal ingredient — accounts for 5 percent of global emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.

And if walls and other components of buildings can be made thinner, new design possibilities open up for architects and builders who work with concrete.