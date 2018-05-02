BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Migrant caravan organizers: Justice Dept. is trying to 'criminalize' group

NBC News Logo
Now Reading:

Migrant caravan organizers: Justice Dept. is trying to 'criminalize' group

Image: Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, pray near the
© Copyright :
Edgard Garrido
Text size Aa Aa

Wendi Garcia and her son, Oscar, migrants in a caravan waiting to seek asylum in the U.S., outside the San Ysidro port of entry.
Wendi Garcia and her son, Oscar, migrants in a caravan waiting to seek asylum in the U.S., outside the San Ysidro port of entry. Annie Rose Ramos

Agencies • NBC News World News