Good morning Europe! It's May 2 and Euronews will be bringing you the latest news updates, with some pictures, video and reactions from social media thrown in.
Latest: military spending, Facebook conference, EU budget
Latest: military spending, Facebook conference, EU budget
Here are some of the stories we are watching today:
EU budget: The European Commission will unveil proposals for its 2021-2027 budget. Given the withdrawal of the UK, a significant contributor, it will involve cuts in areas such as agriculture.
Facebook conference: The social network hosts its annual conference in San Jose California.
Military spending: 2.2% of the world's GDP was spent on its military, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Five countries account for 60% of the spending.
Catch up with all the latest here: