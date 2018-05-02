Good morning Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of European and international news on Thursday, May 3.
Latest: Armenia protests, Liverpool in Champions League final, Facebook data scandal
The main stories today:
Liverpool in Champions League final
Liverpool survived a dramatic late fightback from Roma to reach the Champions League final.
They lost to the Italian side 4-2 but won 7-6 on aggregate thanks to their three-goal lead from the first leg.
- Jurgen Klopp’s men will face 12-time champions Real Madrid in Kyiv on May 26.
Facebook data scandal firm ‘closes’
Cambridge Analytica, the consultancy at the centre of the Facebook data scandal, is closing.
The firm was accused of improper use of data on 87 million users of the popular social network site.
- "The siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company’s customers and suppliers," the company's statement said.
Armenia protests on hold … for now
Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of a protest movement that has rocked Armenia on Tuesday, called a pause in a campaign of civil disobedience while he seeks assurances that the ruling party will back him to be the next prime minister.
It comes after a day of protests that blocked roads and railways and brought parts of the country to a standstill.
A senior official of the ruling party hinted it might be willing to back Pashinyan for the PM job
He wants to make sure it’s not a trick and has vowed to get protesters back on the streets if it is.
Follow live updates here: