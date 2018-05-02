Chinese firm breaks world record with over 1,300 dancing drones
Lighting up the sky of Chinese ancient city of Xi'an, 1,374 illuminated drones broke a Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously airborne.
The drones from Chinese drone company, UAV firm Ehang Egret, were flown simultaneously in a 13-minute flight that involved the drones spread over a kilometre. It clinched the record by 156 drones from U.S. technology firm Intel, which in February flew 1218 drones simultaneously at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
As part of the performance, the drone formation spelt out a popular political slogan and paid tribute to President Xi Jinping's cornerstone foreign policy initiative, One Belt One Road.
China has championed rapid development in its tech sector in a bid to build world-leading firms and reduce dependence on foreign products, including semiconductors, robots and drones.