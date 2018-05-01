Millions of Buddhists in Sri Lanka celebrate Buddha's birthday

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Buddhist temples across Sri Lanka on Sunday to offer prayers for Vesak Day, a festival that marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kelaniya temple on the outskirts of Colombo was packed with Buddhists of all ages dressed in white to listen to sermons and light clay lamps to kick off the festival.

People from across the country came to the capital from across the country which was decorated with pandols, lanterns, coloured lights and Buddhist flags.

Vesak day is the biggest religious event for the island nation and its 20 million people, two thirds of whom are Buddhists.