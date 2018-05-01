Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Live: Armenia strike, EU budget, Paris protests
Armenia strike: Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan called for a general strike to be launched on Wednesday morning after he failed in his bid to take over as prime minister.
EU budget: The European Commission will unveil its 2021-2027 budget plan on Wednesday, with Reuters reporting that proposals are expected that will tie funding, on which poorer eastern countries rely, to respect for the rule of law.
Aftermath of Paris protests: More than 200 people were arrested in Paris on Tuesday after masked anarchists smashed shop windows, torched cars and hurled stones at police during a May Day rally by labour unions.
