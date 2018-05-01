Latest: Iran deal debate, sanctions postponed

Good Morning Europe! It's May 1, a holiday here in France and in many other countries (you can find out why how police repression in the US started the Labour Day tradition here). We'll be bringing you all the latest news and updates from Europe and around the world right here.
The major stories right now:
Trump trade: Washington has postponed for one month a decision on imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from its partners that were due to kick in today.
Pell trial: The Vatican's treasurer, Cardinal George Pell will have to stand trial over historical sex charges in Australia after a judge ruled the evidence was sufficient to be examined in court. Pell pleaded not guilty yesterday.
Iran nuclear: The debate over the nuclear deal in Iran took on a new aspect yesterday after Israel produced what it claims is evidence that the nation has broken its side of the agreement. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo
CEO apologises: The boss of UK supermarket Sainsbury's has apologised after he was recorded singing "We're in the money" ahead of a television interview to discuss a record-breaking merger with rival Asda.
Here is the latest: