Journalists were deliberately targeted in Kabul's double suicide attack

Monday saw the worst attack on journalists in Afghanistan since the Taliban were pushed out of power in 2001.

Nine reporters were killed in the capital Kabul and one in the eastern city of Khost.

"What happened is precisely the type of scenario we look at during the training sessions we organise in Afghanistan. A first attack takes place and it's meant, amongst other things, to attract journalists and then a second attack happens, targeting them. Of course the journalists who turn up to do their job and cover the first attack are the victims of a second attack," Christophe Deloire, the Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders said

"The leve l of threat is always extremely high in Afghanistan with journalists being attacked by the Islamic State group and the Taliban in many of the country's provinces."

The Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee has recorded the deaths of 80 journalists and media workers in the country since 2001.