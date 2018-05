Filipino May Day protesters burn effigy of President Duterte

Thousands of people marched to the Philippines presidential palace in Manila on Tuesday to mark Labour Day.

Around 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally near the Malacanang palace to protest what they say is the failure of Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end all 'contractualisation', the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address labour issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

A leader of a local labour group said that unions will continue to mount demonstrations, knowing that the government will not give in "without a fight".