An amateur golfer got the surprise of his life on Monday after Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn showed up at his door.
Europe Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn's practical joke
"I am just blown away, opening the door and seeing Thomas there ... I couldn't believe it," Stephen Atkinson said.
It was in reply to a letter Atkinson wrote Bjorn, jokingly informing him that he would be unable to play in his team at Le Golf National in France.
He also turned down any vice captain role due to his busy schedule.
Bjorn played his own joke back - with the Dane turning up at his door with the trophy, and checking out his skills in the back garden.
But having seen Atkinson practise some strokes in his garden, Bjorn may well be relieved that the Englishman ruled himself out of the running.