The world's first underwater residence

Sea-view will have a completely new meaning for the guests of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island by the end of this year. The resort invests $15 Million to build what is believed to be the world’s first undersea residence.
Named THE MURAKA or coral in Dhivehi, the local language of the Maldives, the undersea residence marks the company's second venture in underwater architecture and technology.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has already opened the world's first undersea restaurant called Ithaa and it is celebrating its 13th anniversary this month.
The undersea residence is going to be a two-level structure comprised of space above the sea level and an undersea suite designed for sleeping under the ocean’s surface. The undersea suite features a king size bedroom, living area, bathroom and spiral staircase that leads to the upper-level living room. The undersea bedroom floor level sits five meters below sea level in the Indian Ocean.
Muraka’s distinct design comes with the curved acrylic dome, which boasts 180-degree panoramic views of the wonders of the Indian Ocean’s intricate marine life. The upper-level features among others two bedrooms, powder room, gym, butler’s quarters, private security quarters, integrated living room, kitchen, bar and dining, with a deck facing the direction of the sunset. In total, the suite can accommodate up to nine guests.
The undersea residence will be completed by November 2018.