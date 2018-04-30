Good morning Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of the European and international news on Monday, April 30.
Latest: Rudd resigns, blasts rock Kabul, supermarket merger
The main stories today:
Rudd resigns: UK interior minister Amber Rudd resigns following the Windrush scandal which saw her department attempt to deport people who had moved to the UK after being invited to help rebuild post-WWII.
Afghan blasts: two explosions have been heard in the Afghan capital Kabul
Supermarket merger: The UK's second and third biggest supermarkets have announced plans to merge. Sainsbury's and Asda together would overtake Tesco as the biggest retailer in the country
Northern Ireland Brexit: The leader of the DUP, which is allied to Theresa May's Conservative Party has hit out at EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, describing him as "not an honest broker."
