Latest: Rudd resigns, blasts rock Kabul, supermarket merger

Good morning Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of the European and international news on Monday, April 30.

The main stories today:

Rudd resigns: UK interior minister Amber Rudd resigns following the Windrush scandal which saw her department attempt to deport people who had moved to the UK after being invited to help rebuild post-WWII.

Afghan blasts: two explosions have been heard in the Afghan capital Kabul

Supermarket merger: The UK's second and third biggest supermarkets have announced plans to merge. Sainsbury's and Asda together would overtake Tesco as the biggest retailer in the country

Northern Ireland Brexit: The leader of the DUP, which is allied to Theresa May's Conservative Party has hit out at EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, describing him as "not an honest broker."

Follow all the updates below.