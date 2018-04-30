Watch: Brazilian 'breaks world record' for biggest wave surfed

Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa has been named the world record holder of the biggest wave surfed, when he successfully rode a 24.38-metre (80-foot) wave off the coast on Portugal's Silver Coast in November last year.

Koxa took on the huge swell off Nazaré — which is known for boasting huge and powerful waves — and managed to cruise past American Garrett McNamara's record of 23.77 metres (78 feet), which also happened to be at the same surf break in 2011.

"I try to surf big waves all my life and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazare," Koxa told World Surf League.

"Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn't travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I'm just so happy and this is the best day of my life."

Koxa was named the world record holder on April 28 when the World Surf League's judging panel awarded him the top prize at the Big Wave Awards in southern California.

British surfer Andrew Cotton took home the prize for biggest wipeout of 2017 after he took a crushing fall in Nazaré that broke his back.