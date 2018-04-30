Britain's interior minister has quit after Prime Minister Theresa May's government faced an outpouring of indignation over its treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents who were wrongly labelled illegal immigrants.
Amber Rudd resigns over windrush scandal
In a resignation letter Amber Rudd said she had inadvertently misled a parliamentary committee last week by denying the government had targets for the deportation of illegal migrants.
For two weeks, British ministers have been struggling to explain why some descendants of the so-called "Windrush generation", invited to Britain to plug labour shortfalls between 1948 and 1971, had been denied basic rights.