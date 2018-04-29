US President Donald Trump is stepping up the war of words on trade, this time threatening to take on the European Union.
Trump talks tough on trade
Trump talks tough on trade
Addressing a rally in Michigan on Saturday, the US President accused the EU of putting up trade barriers.
''They formed to take advantage of the United States and I don't blame them,'' Trump told the crowd. ''You know what. I don't blame them. I don't blame President Xi. I don't blame Prime Minister Abe of Japan. I don't blame the heads of these countries for taking advantage of us. I blame past presidents and past leaders of our country."
The EU was temporarily spared from a round of tariffs on aluminium and steel imports in March, although the exemption is due to expire on Tuesday.
Both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been in Washington urging Trump to extend the EU's exemption.