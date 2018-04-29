Thousands demonstrate in Pamplona against Spanish gang rape case verdict

Thousands took to the streets in the Spanish city of Pamplona on Saturday (April 28) to protest against a ruling that cleared five men of the gang rape of a teenager at San Fermin bull-running festival two years ago.

According to local police around 35,000 people marched outside Pamplona's court, where the trial took place, chanting "We want justice" and waving signs that read "No means No" and "It is rape not sexual abuse."

The men, who had recorded video of the attack on their mobile phones and laughed about the incident afterwards on a Whatsapp group, were convicted with the lesser crime of sexual abuse and sentenced to nine years in jail.

Shaken by the scale of protests which have followed the court ruling, the Spanish government said on Friday (April 27) it would consider revamping the criminal code to ensure that sex crimes were punished more harshly.