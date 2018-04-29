Londoners #finishformatt, runner who died during last leg of marathon

Hundreds of runners gathered in London Sunday morning to run the last 3.7 miles in memory of Matt Campbell, who died a week ago after collapsing during the last leg of the race.

The running community came together to run the exact distance Campbell had left before the finish line, down the embankment and up Pall Mall, rather than leave his race unfinished.

The 29-year-old collapsed at the 22-and-a-half mile mark (36.2km) of the race, which was the hottest in the event's history with temperatures reaching 24.1C.

Participants shared photos of the event and tributes via the hashtags #FinishForMatt and #MilesForMatt.

Some even travelled from outside London to take part, according to Martin Doyle, one of the founders of the "Finish for Matt" Facebook page.

Campbell, a chef from the Lake District, UK, was running the marathon to raise money for children's charity The Brathay Trust in memory of his father Martin, who died 18 months ago.

Such was the support for Matt that his online fundraising page had received £305,553 (€347,311) in donations at the time of writing — he had hoped to raise £2,500 (€2,839), according to the page's description.

Even those who couldn't make it to the capital on Sunday morning participated by running 3.7 miles in their local area, with many publishing details of their routes and tributes to Campbell on social media.