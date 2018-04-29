Lewis Hamilton has taken the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel with the Mercedes driver emerging winner of a crash-laden Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton takes the lead
Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was destined to take the chequered flag only for the Finn's rear right tyre to puncture with only a handful of laps remaining.
Hamilton won from Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari, with Sergio Perez's Force India third.
Raikkonen's team-mate Vettel, who started from pole position, took fourth place.
Hamilton now has 70 points to Vettel's 66.
It was Mercedes' first victory of the season.
Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo, last year's winner in Baku and also in China two weekends ago, smashed into the back of team mate Max Verstappen in a lap 40 collision that ended the race for both of them.