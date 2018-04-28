The historic and beautiful city of Venice draws millions of visitors every year. But the city has been forced to consider how it might prevent crowding with so many people flocking there.
Venice introduces turnstiles to manage crowds
It has found the answer in turnstiles!
City officials have installed them at access points to the historic city such as the Lista di Spagna-Strada Nuova-Rialto, towards alternative routes via Scalzi Bridge, San Polo then Rialto Bridge, or Santa Margherita.
The idea has been largely welcomed by residents. "We cannot accept mass, savage tourism, it should be an elite and polite tourism," one said.
With 120,000 visitors descending on the city during Easter alone it was decided that there should be some controls over pedestrians as well as water traffic.
Last year UNESCO told Venice that if it failed to manage the large number of tourists it would lose its status as a world heritage site.