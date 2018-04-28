Russia, Iran and Turkey continue to seek political solution in Syria

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey have been holding talks in Moscow on the conflict in Syria with all three countries agreeing that a political solution should be sought despite Western missile strikes.

The three ministers condemned the attacks by the US, Britain and France, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said foreign intervention could inhibit the peace process.

"Our aim is to find the political solution, to reach the political solution in Syria," he said.

"I agree with Zarif that the best solution is political solution and any military solution is illegal and unsustainable."

His Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov went even further saying: "We have to acknowledge the ongoing attempts to obstruct efforts to improve dialogue between Syrians.

"It turns out that while we are together creating some progress, some of our colleagues are trying to destroy the results of joint constructive efforts, not paying attention to this or to violations of international law. I refer in particular to the US-British-French action against Syria on April 14."

And Iran repeated its claims that western intervention was damaging.

"We have already condemned the use of chemical weapons regardless of the victims or culprits," said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"But we do not believe that taking the law into somebody's own hands for political gains can do anything but further complicate the situation."

Russia and Iran have been the principal backers of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's while Ankara has been at odds with Damascus over several issues.

The three countries have been working closely for two years to end the seven-year civil war which has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens.