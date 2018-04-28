French Étienne Terrus museum discovers over half collection is fake

A museum dedicated to early 20th Century painter Etienne Terrus in the south of France discovered that many of the works displayed in its collection were not actually created by him.

As many as 82 paintings, drawings and watercolours worth €160,000 euros were fakes, according to local media. The artworks were were on display at a small museum in Elne, the town Terrus was born and died in.

Art historian Eric Forcada first raised doubts about the artworks when he visited the museum in Elne, south of Perpignan.