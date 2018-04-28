Legal battle toddler Alfie Evans, one, loses his fight for life

Alfie Evans, the British toddler at the centre of a controversial legal battle, has died, his father Tom says.

The 23-month-old boy, who had a terminal and degenerative brain condition, died in the early hours of Saturday (April 28).

Tom, his father, wrote on Facebook: "My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings... absolutely heartbroken."

It comes after his parents lost legal challenges against a High Court ruling allowing the hospital to withdraw his life support machine.

They were also prevented from taking their son to other countries for treatment.

The case has ignited a debate about whether parents or the state should have the final say on a child’s treatment.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital argued keeping him on a ventilator was “futile” and “unkind and inhumane”.

Pope Francis is among those to argue Alfie’s parents should be allowed to explore other avenues of treatment.

MEP Steven Woolfe has argued there should be legal reform to support the parents in cases like Alfie’s.

He wrote in the Independent newspaper: “This aberration must stop. Even as a barrister myself, I have been dismayed by the way Alfie’s parents have been sidelined; their pleas set aside and their very human concerns ignored by the system. We cannot go on treating parents as bystanders, little more than unrelated and largely unwanted visitors when it comes to the decisions made by doctors and the courts.”