Rise in UK crime adds pressure on Rudd and May

The rise in the UK crime figures is bad enough, but the latest statistics show an especially worrying spike in the last quarter of 2017 that has only grown in pace in 2018.

Violent crime is on the rise, in both frequency and intensity.

Although overall crime figures continue to show long-term decline there was a 22% jump in knife or other weapon crimes, and an 11% increase in firearms offences. In February London suffered more homicides than New York, with Britain's largest cities all seeing similar rises.