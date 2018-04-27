Rise in UK crime adds pressure on Rudd and May

The rise in the UK crime figures is bad enough, but the latest statistics show an especially worrying spike in the last quarter of 2017 that has only grown in pace in 2018.
Violent crime is on the rise, in both frequency and intensity.
Although overall crime figures continue to show long-term decline there was a 22% jump in knife or other weapon crimes, and an 11% increase in firearms offences. In February London suffered more homicides than New York, with Britain's largest cities all seeing similar rises.
"In the last seven/eight years, we`ve lost more than three thousand Community Support Officers in London. We’ve lost more than three thousand police staff in London. We’ve lost more than three thousand uniformed police officers in London. We`re doing what we can in London. But the government has got to realise that this is a national problem that demands national solutions," said the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
It is more bad news for interior minister Amber Rudd to manage on top of the Windrush immigration scandal, but also more chickens coming home to roost for the former holder of Rudd's job, and for a record number of years; embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.